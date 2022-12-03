Worldwide Healthcare Trust (LON:WWH) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3,292.13

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:WWH – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,292.13 ($39.38) and traded as high as GBX 3,355 ($40.14). Worldwide Healthcare Trust shares last traded at GBX 3,355 ($40.14), with a volume of 83,863 shares changing hands.

Worldwide Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,291.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,250.73. The stock has a market cap of £2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.25.

Worldwide Healthcare Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a GBX 7 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. Worldwide Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently -0.10%.

Worldwide Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

