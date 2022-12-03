Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.50 Billion

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. One Wrapped TRON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0541 or 0.00000319 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped TRON has a total market capitalization of $5.50 billion and $764,654.78 worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar.

Wrapped TRON Coin Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.05430418 USD and is up 0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $1,031,874.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

