Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Purchased by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,365 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc. owned about 0.11% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $6,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 343,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,063,000 after buying an additional 24,238 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 511.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 53,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 44,479 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WH opened at $72.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.63. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.81 and a 12 month high of $93.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

In other news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $116,660.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,246.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 4,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $291,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $955,136. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $116,660.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,090. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

