Xensor (XSR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,408.90

Xensor (XSR) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. Xensor has a market cap of $358,787.70 and approximately $4,408.90 worth of Xensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Xensor has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. One Xensor token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Xensor

Xensor was first traded on February 15th, 2019. Xensor’s total supply is 4,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,641,311,279 tokens. Xensor’s official message board is medium.com/@xensor.iot. Xensor’s official website is xensor.cc. Xensor’s official Twitter account is @xensor_iot and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Xensor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xensor will create a decentralized data market, where interested parties, such as insurance companies and banks, can trade the data gathered from its IoT networks with Xensor tokens (XSR). XSR tokens will also be mineable via Xensor hardware whose owners will be compensated for opting to offer data. XSR tokens may also be used to purchase services rendered by Xensor, including solution services, hardware maintenance, hardware purchase, and communication network services.”

