Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.02-$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $100.00 million-$101.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.39 million. Yext also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.05–$0.04 EPS.

Yext Stock Down 1.3 %

Yext stock opened at $6.28 on Friday. Yext has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $100.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.68 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 20.32% and a negative return on equity of 46.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yext will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, MKM Partners reduced their target price on Yext from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Yext in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Yext by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 15,382 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Yext by 408.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 143,122 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Yext by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,289,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,787,000 after purchasing an additional 589,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

