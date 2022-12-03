ZClassic Price Tops $0.0372 on Top Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0372 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $345,019.13 and approximately $16.84 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.04 or 0.00271375 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00087303 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00064141 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003199 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

