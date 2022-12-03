Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.29-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $364-$366 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $355.38 million. Zscaler also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.23-$1.25 EPS.

Zscaler Stock Down 10.7 %

Shares of ZS stock opened at $128.99 on Friday. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $114.21 and a twelve month high of $332.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.76 and a 200 day moving average of $154.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 53.23% and a negative net margin of 30.23%. The business’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Zscaler

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Thursday. They issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Zscaler from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $268.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Zscaler from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Zscaler from $160.00 to $143.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $207.00.

In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $3,187,062.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 319,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,586,293.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $3,187,062.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 319,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,586,293.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $1,351,318.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,739,946.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,339 shares of company stock valued at $29,386,731 in the last three months. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,586,000 after buying an additional 68,301 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,365,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,476,000 after buying an additional 68,982 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 287,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,038,000 after buying an additional 40,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Zscaler by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.