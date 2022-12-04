106,700 Shares in Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Bought by Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 106,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank7 by 2.7% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 385,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,086,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Bank7 by 1.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 231,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank7 by 23.4% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 25,227 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank7 during the first quarter valued at $826,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Bank7 by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

Bank7 stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.40. 11,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,920. Bank7 Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.08 and a 12-month high of $29.01. The company has a market cap of $249.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.02.

Bank7 ( NASDAQ:BSVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Bank7 had a net margin of 37.98% and a return on equity of 20.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank7 Corp. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Bank7’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.38%.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $171,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 338,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,293,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BSVN. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Bank7 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Bank7 from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

