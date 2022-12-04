1,868 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Acquired by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $148.94 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $164.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.72 and a 200-day moving average of $140.21.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

