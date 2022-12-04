3,187 Shares in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Bought by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,187 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in THOR Industries by 77.3% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 12,410 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in THOR Industries during the second quarter valued at about $374,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in THOR Industries by 410.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 84,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after acquiring an additional 67,750 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in THOR Industries by 95.4% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 17,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in THOR Industries by 14.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 156,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,680,000 after acquiring an additional 19,429 shares during the period. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Argus cut shares of THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of THOR Industries to $69.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:THO opened at $90.44 on Friday. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.26 and a 12-month high of $110.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.76.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The construction company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $1.26. THOR Industries had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 25th. This is a positive change from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 8.74%.

Insider Transactions at THOR Industries

In other news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.50 per share, with a total value of $1,450,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Company Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Further Reading

