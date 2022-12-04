333,177 Shares in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Bought by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 333,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 1.07% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 183.0% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 199,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 129,001 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 430,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after buying an additional 60,421 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 425,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after buying an additional 36,335 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.16 and a fifty-two week high of $14.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.0365 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

