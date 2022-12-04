374,673 Shares in EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EVE) Purchased by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EVE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 374,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,713,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 1.43% of EVe Mobility Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $504,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVe Mobility Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.02. EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.25.

About EVe Mobility Acquisition

EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the automotive and mobility industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

