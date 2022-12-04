3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Short Interest Update

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,590,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the October 31st total of 9,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DDD shares. TheStreet lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3D Systems to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 6,767 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $68,076.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,383.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 6,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $68,076.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,383.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,219.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDD. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in 3D Systems by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,128 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in 3D Systems by 251.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,809 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in 3D Systems by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,474 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,813 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of 3D Systems stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $10.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,160,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,907. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.54. 3D Systems has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 5.68.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

