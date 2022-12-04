55,427 Shares in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Purchased by Totem Point Management LLC

Totem Point Management LLC purchased a new position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 55,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,000. onsemi makes up 6.0% of Totem Point Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,213,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $664,785,000 after buying an additional 2,752,815 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in onsemi by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,618,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $476,987,000 after buying an additional 2,478,914 shares during the period. FIFTHDELTA Ltd increased its position in onsemi by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 2,952,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,537,000 after buying an additional 1,588,255 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in onsemi by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,483,000 after buying an additional 1,494,114 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in onsemi by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,612,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,667,965,000 after buying an additional 1,352,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on onsemi from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on onsemi to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair started coverage on onsemi in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on onsemi to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on onsemi from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.89.

Shares of ON traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.04. 4,801,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,855,640. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. onsemi has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $77.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.71 and a 200-day moving average of $63.49.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. onsemi had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that onsemi will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

