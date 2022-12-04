6,319 Shares in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XJH) Acquired by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XJH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter.
iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
NYSEARCA:XJH opened at $34.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.52. iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $39.26.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XJH – Get Rating).
