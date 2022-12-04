7 Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SVNA) Shares Sold by Linden Advisors LP

Linden Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of 7 Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SVNA – Get Rating) by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467,906 shares during the period. Linden Advisors LP’s holdings in 7 Acquisition were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in 7 Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Sona Asset Management US LLC acquired a new position in 7 Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 7 Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 7 Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of 7 Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVNA opened at $10.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.03. 7 Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.23.

7 Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

