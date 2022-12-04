7,588 Shares in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Bought by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty by 88.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Agree Realty in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. New Century Advisors LLC grew its position in Agree Realty by 56.1% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Agree Realty by 20.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Agree Realty in the first quarter valued at about $60,000.

Agree Realty stock opened at $70.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.69 and its 200 day moving average is $71.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.44. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $61.62 and a one year high of $80.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.38%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Agree Realty to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Agree Realty from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Agree Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.05.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

