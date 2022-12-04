86,554 Shares in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Purchased by HGI Capital Management LLC

HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 86,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,581,000. Ryman Hospitality Properties accounts for approximately 2.7% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. HGI Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Ryman Hospitality Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RHP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 12.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,439,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Shares of RHP opened at $90.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.18, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $70.46 and a one year high of $101.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.98 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.26.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

