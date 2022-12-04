9,080 Shares in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Bought by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dynatrace by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Dynatrace by 793.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 26,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,052,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 137,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $962,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 139,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,388,575.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 26,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,052,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 137,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dynatrace Stock Down 0.9 %

DT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Dynatrace from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.26.

NYSE:DT opened at $39.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 390.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.55 and a 200-day moving average of $37.96. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $65.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $279.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.92 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.71%. Analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

