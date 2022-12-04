951 Shares in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Acquired by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 951 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 390.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.17.

Insider Activity

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 0.5 %

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total value of $3,009,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $19,958,282.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JKHY stock opened at $191.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.76. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.10 and a 12-month high of $212.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $529.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.86 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 26.99%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 39.04%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.