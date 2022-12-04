A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Short Interest Up 16.0% in November

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,060,000 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the October 31st total of 3,500,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 673,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATEN. StockNews.com upgraded A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BWS Financial lifted their target price on A10 Networks from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other A10 Networks news, Director Eric Singer sold 60,541 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $1,090,343.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,653.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian Becker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,114. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric Singer sold 60,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $1,090,343.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,566 shares in the company, valued at $838,653.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,684 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,426. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A10 Networks

A10 Networks Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the third quarter valued at about $14,001,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 10.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,378,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,459 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the third quarter valued at about $10,781,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 626.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 864,927 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,437,000 after acquiring an additional 745,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 33.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,332,621 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,543,000 after acquiring an additional 582,392 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ATEN opened at $19.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.58 and its 200 day moving average is $15.20. A10 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79.

A10 Networks Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from A10 Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

