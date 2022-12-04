ABB (NYSE:ABB) Lowered to “Underperform” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas cut shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ABB. Barclays lowered their price target on ABB from CHF 29 to CHF 26 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Kepler Capital Markets cut ABB from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut ABB from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ABB from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ABB from CHF 28 to CHF 26.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.54.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB Stock Performance

ABB opened at $31.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ABB has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $39.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). ABB had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that ABB will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in ABB in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in ABB by 28.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in ABB by 2.5% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 204,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in ABB in the third quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in ABB by 1.1% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ABB

(Get Rating)

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.