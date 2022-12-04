AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Position Lowered by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $163.66 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.00 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.70.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 75.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.56.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

