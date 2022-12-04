Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Holdings Reduced by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,944 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.17% of Acadia Healthcare worth $10,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Down 0.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Acadia Healthcare

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $87.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.25. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.07 and a 52 week high of $89.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.14.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director William Grieco sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total value of $412,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,092,359.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.