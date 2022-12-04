Acala Token (ACA) One Day Volume Hits $10.14 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. One Acala Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000806 BTC on major exchanges. Acala Token has a total market cap of $78.32 million and approximately $10.14 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Acala Token has traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17,010.38 or 1.00003655 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00010661 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005879 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036193 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00040059 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005859 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021342 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00240819 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 571,172,222 coins. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 571,172,222 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.15766065 USD and is up 34.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $91,226,408.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

