Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Short Interest Update

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,160,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the October 31st total of 4,910,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $329.00 to $306.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.60.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $2.70 on Friday, hitting $300.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,744,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,006. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.92. The company has a market cap of $189.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture has a 52 week low of $242.95 and a 52 week high of $417.37.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total transaction of $152,238.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 37,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,218,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Accenture

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 108.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in Accenture by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

