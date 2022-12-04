Achain Trading Up 1.9% Over Last 7 Days (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $105,309.34 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Achain coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Achain has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009582 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00025096 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00005417 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005873 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004980 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005143 BTC.

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

