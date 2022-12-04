Active Energy Group (LON:AEG) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.13

Active Energy Group Plc (LON:AEG – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.13 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 4.05 ($0.05). Active Energy Group shares last traded at GBX 4.30 ($0.05), with a volume of 95,767 shares traded.

Active Energy Group Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of £6.96 million and a P/E ratio of -43.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.16.

About Active Energy Group

Active Energy Group Plc, a renewable energy company, develops and produces biomass products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers CoalSwitch, a biomass fuel that utilizes low-value forestry, and agricultural residues and energy crops. It also engages in distribution of wood chip; and processing and distribution of wood; and property holding activities.

