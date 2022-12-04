Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.86.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AEIS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $891,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $512,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 26,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 8,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,915 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $92.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.50. Advanced Energy Industries has a one year low of $67.55 and a one year high of $98.07.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $516.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.45 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 11.16%. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 7.72%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

