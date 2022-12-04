Advanced Oncotherapy (LON:AVO) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $21.64

Advanced Oncotherapy plc (LON:AVO – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 21.64 ($0.26) and traded as low as GBX 16.63 ($0.20). Advanced Oncotherapy shares last traded at GBX 16.75 ($0.20), with a volume of 1,901,986 shares.

Advanced Oncotherapy Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £88.98 million and a PE ratio of -1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 20.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 21.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.71.

Advanced Oncotherapy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Oncotherapy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, assembling, and selling proton-based radiotherapy systems for treatment of cancer. It is developing Linac Image Guided Hadron Technology, a proton therapy system for treating cancer. The company also engages in the management of healthcare related properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Oncotherapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Oncotherapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.