aelf Achieves Market Capitalization of $62.79 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. In the last seven days, aelf has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One aelf token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000703 BTC on exchanges. aelf has a total market cap of $62.79 million and approximately $3.25 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009651 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00025094 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005867 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00008254 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000059 BTC.

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,291,499 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

