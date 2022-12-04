Aion Market Cap Achieves $17.62 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One Aion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0351 or 0.00000207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aion has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a market cap of $17.62 million and $1.40 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00123884 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00220184 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005845 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00049021 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00059600 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Aion Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

