Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABNB. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,389,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,024,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,268,000 after acquiring an additional 209,795 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,202,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $121.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.70.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Airbnb

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $101.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $191.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.54.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total transaction of $48,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 220,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,362,103.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 3,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $360,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 282,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,942,958.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total value of $48,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 220,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,362,103.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 833,241 shares of company stock worth $93,845,333. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

