Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC cut its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $8,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALB. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,458 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Albemarle by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in Albemarle by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Albemarle by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,359 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total value of $630,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,524.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total value of $2,923,542.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,465.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total transaction of $630,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,524.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,212 shares of company stock valued at $5,541,670 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Price Performance

Albemarle stock opened at $284.28 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $169.93 and a 52-week high of $334.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 11.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALB has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.37.

Albemarle Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.