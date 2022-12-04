Algorand Market Capitalization Hits $1.71 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One Algorand coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001405 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Algorand has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.71 billion and $37.43 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00080207 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00059695 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000377 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00009967 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00025161 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005314 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000268 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,344,940,860 coins and its circulating supply is 7,121,550,433 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

