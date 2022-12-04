Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the October 31st total of 3,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 576,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliance Resource Partners

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 1,764.7% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 71.9% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,048 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 13.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the second quarter worth about $169,000. 22.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Up 0.1 %

ARLP traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.81. 326,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,131. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.10 and its 200 day moving average is $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Alliance Resource Partners has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $27.63.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $628.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.81 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 31.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Resource Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This is an increase from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 63.29%.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.