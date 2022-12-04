Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ MDRX opened at $19.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.20. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a one year low of $13.59 and a one year high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Transactions at Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions ( NASDAQ:MDRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.79 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 10.74%. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Leah Jones sold 7,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $116,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,776.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Leah Jones sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $116,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,776.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $181,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 722,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,106,458.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 578.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.