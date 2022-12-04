Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $675,568.00

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $91.49 million and approximately $675,568.00 worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for $0.0915 or 0.00000535 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.54 or 0.01722764 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00014294 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00030557 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00038627 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $304.30 or 0.01779862 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

