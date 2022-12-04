Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Global-e Online by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,128,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,239,000 after acquiring an additional 89,557 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 17.6% in the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 3,989,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,764,000 after purchasing an additional 596,760 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 16.6% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,294,000 after purchasing an additional 355,505 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at $45,321,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 57.2% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,246,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,163,000 after buying an additional 817,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.
Global-e Online Stock Down 2.5 %
GLBE stock opened at $23.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.89. Global-e Online Ltd. has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $69.83.
About Global-e Online
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
