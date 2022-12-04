Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Amcor by 477.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 52,498 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Amcor by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,078,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after purchasing an additional 144,926 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Amcor by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 147,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 15,045 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Amcor by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 85,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Amcor during the 1st quarter valued at $2,610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Macquarie lowered shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amcor Stock Performance

In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 1,429,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $17,374,001.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,747.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 1,429,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $17,374,001.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,540,747.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 497,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $5,954,323.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,131,666 shares of company stock valued at $25,869,841. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AMCR opened at $12.50 on Friday. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.11.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 5.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.1225 dividend. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Amcor’s payout ratio is 87.50%.

Amcor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.