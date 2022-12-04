Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 79.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 371.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group by 53.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $157,456.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,878.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 9,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $295,916.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,029.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $157,456.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,878.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,437,316 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on Z. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of Z opened at $38.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.09, a current ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.34 and a beta of 1.46. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $65.88.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $483.00 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 3.01%.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

