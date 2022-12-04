Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Purchases 3,997 Shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its position in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of DMC Global worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOOM. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in DMC Global during the second quarter worth $32,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in DMC Global during the first quarter worth $42,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DMC Global by 17.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of DMC Global by 25.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of DMC Global by 67.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $18.47 on Friday. DMC Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $47.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day moving average of $20.72.

DMC Global ( NASDAQ:BOOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $174.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.55 million. DMC Global had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 1.13%. Analysts forecast that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on DMC Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Robert A. Cohen acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,195 shares in the company, valued at $566,156.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building materials, including storefronts and entrances, windows, curtain walls, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and engineered steel, aluminum, and wood door and window systems.

