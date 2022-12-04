Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Sells 9,262 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC decreased its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,566 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 9,262 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDOC. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 19.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,987 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 47.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,890 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 38.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 431.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 11,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,734 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TDOC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.32.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $65,585.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $65,585.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $30,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,813.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,145 shares of company stock valued at $141,461 over the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $29.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $102.71.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.14. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 424.40%. The business had revenue of $611.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.45 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

