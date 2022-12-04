Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Takes Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 1,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,540,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,768,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE opened at $115.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.15. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $100.64 and a 52 week high of $140.23. The stock has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.60.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $0.952 dividend. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on DTE Energy to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

