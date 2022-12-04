Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Takes Position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 423,913 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,521,000 after acquiring an additional 10,256 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 4.8% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 39,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kimball Electronics by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 8,365 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 179.1% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 308,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after buying an additional 197,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Kimball Electronics by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 395,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,957,000 after acquiring an additional 31,298 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

NASDAQ KE opened at $23.40 on Friday. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $16.66 and a one year high of $23.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $578.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.30.

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

