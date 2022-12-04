Alpha Real Trust (LON:ARTL) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $142.91

Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 142.91 ($1.71) and traded as low as GBX 123 ($1.47). Alpha Real Trust shares last traded at GBX 129 ($1.54), with a volume of 10,003 shares trading hands.

Alpha Real Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 132.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 142.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £73.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 992.31. The company has a current ratio of 45.35, a quick ratio of 31.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69.

Alpha Real Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Alpha Real Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

About Alpha Real Trust

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

