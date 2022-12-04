Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,790,000 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the October 31st total of 12,550,000 shares. Currently, 7.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 608,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpine 4

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine 4 by 75.3% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 154,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 66,440 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Alpine 4 in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alpine 4 by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 468,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 22,462 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpine 4 by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,666,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,000,000 after purchasing an additional 101,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alpine 4 by 450.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 424,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpine 4 alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Alpine 4 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.75 price objective on the stock.

Alpine 4 Price Performance

About Alpine 4

Shares of NASDAQ:ALPP opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Alpine 4 has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $2.72.

(Get Rating)

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc a technology holding company, provides electronic contract manufacturing solutions in the United States. The company also offers automotive technologies, including 6th Sense Auto, a connected car technology that provides various advantages to management, sales, finance, and service departments in the automotive dealership industry to enhance productivity, profitability, and customer retention; and BrakeActive, a safety device that enhances vehicle's third brake light's ability to reduce or prevent a rear-end collision.

Featured Stories

