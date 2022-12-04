America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,700 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the October 31st total of 119,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of America First Multifamily Investors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATAX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 329,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 22,908 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 10,110.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 102,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 101,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th.

America First Multifamily Investors Price Performance

America First Multifamily Investors Cuts Dividend

NASDAQ:ATAX traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.60. The stock had a trading volume of 27,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,660. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 17.76 and a quick ratio of 17.76. America First Multifamily Investors has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $20.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. America First Multifamily Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.42%.

About America First Multifamily Investors

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through five segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments, and Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts.

Featured Stories

