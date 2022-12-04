American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Position Increased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 703.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AXL. Citigroup raised their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Performance

American Axle & Manufacturing Profile

Shares of NYSE:AXL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,149. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,022.02, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.69.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

