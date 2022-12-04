American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Short Interest Update

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,670,000 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the October 31st total of 19,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.15.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of AEO traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.99. 4,396,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,132,476. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $28.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 25.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,356,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $236,988,000 after buying an additional 5,013,262 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,285.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,981,308 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,332,000 after buying an additional 2,766,061 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 15.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,967,000 after buying an additional 2,369,726 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 31.7% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,760,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $130,369,000 after buying an additional 1,869,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at $17,703,000.

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.